Godavari water mark reaches 38 feet at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Due recent heavy rains in the Bhadrachalam the water level has reached 38 feet in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam by 6pm on Wednesday.The ghats on banks of the river which are usually used for bathing were submerged with floodwaters. The devotees of Lord Rama were in fear to have bathe on the banks due to heavy flow of water on the ghats. Officials believe that the water level may go upto 43 feet and then reduce slowly by Thursday. If it is the case, then the officers might have to give first warning alert to the people.

The district Collector of Bhadradri-Kothagudem D Anudeep is monitoring the situation and has held reviewed meeting with all the mandal officers on flood situation. He ordered to officers not to leave the station without a prior permission. He instructed the officials to take measures to prevent spread of viral diseases which are common during the rainy seasons and flood-like situations in the region. The Collector has setup control room in in Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem and appealed the people to dial 08744-241950, 08743-323444 for any emergency cases.

In the meantime, the officilas of Taliperu project lifted six gates by three feet height and have released 10,643 cusecs of water into Godavari in Cherla. The water bodies across the district are filled with floodwaters.