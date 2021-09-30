Godavari water mark reaches 40 feet in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The water level in Godavari river in Bhadrachalam was marked at 40 feet at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The Irrigation department officers said that they will announce first warning if the water level reaches 43 feet; second warning when the water level reaches 47 feet and a final warning will be announced when the water level reaches 57 feet.

Water level in the river was increasing rapidly in view of heavy rains in the catchment area and as all the tributaries like Taliperu and Kinnerasani rivers were in full spate due to the rains for the past few days.

Kinnerasani reservoir was full of water at Paloncha. The officials have lifted four gates of Taliperu project to discharge 5087 cusecs of excess water.

Kothagudem District Collector D Anudeep alerted all the staff and directed them to be ready to tackle any situation. On other hand, the Irrigation officers opined that the water level will reach first warning level and later it will reduce slowly in Bhadrachalam.