Godavarikhani: Krishnaveni Talent School student wins bronze medal

Godavarikhani: K Srija, 10th class student of Krishnaveni Talent School, Godvarikhani, had won bronze medal at International Innovation Fair, which was conducted at NSIC Bhavan in Hyderabad recently.



School Director Manjula Srinivas congratulated Srija for winning the medal and said that students from about 11 countries have participated in the International Innovators Fair. Out of the hundreds of participants from various countries, Srija had won a medal and brought name and fame not only to Godavarikhani but also to Peddapalli district and Telangana State, she added.

'It is the responsibility of the teachers that they along with teaching subjects perfectly to students, must encourage them to participate in science fairs and exhibitions and must motivate them to do science-related experiments.' Students also must develop a zeal to gain knowledge of present trends in science and technology along with concentrating on studies, the School Director stated. School Principal Reddy and the teaching staff congratulated K Srija.