Gold chain melts after lightning strike on woman in Adilabad

Adilabad: In a shocking incident, a woman was severely injured and in critical condition after a gold chain melted on her body due to a lightning strike. The incident took place on the outskirts of Dimma village, near Pochhara in Adilabad.



According to the sources, the victim identified as Swetha working in a field on the outskirts of the village suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike.

It is said that the gold chain on her neck melted due to the heat that evolved during the thunder strike. She was immediately shifted to the hospital and doctors said that her condition is critical.