Gold worth Rs 1.36 cr seized at Hyderabad airport

The customs officials on Saturday seized 2,715.800 grams of gold from a passenger here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

According to the officials, the passenger arrived by 6E 025 from Dubai on Friday. The officials found 2,715.800 grams of gold items valued at Rs 1.36 crore from him. Gold chains and gold in paste form were concealed inside hand baggage and check-in baggage.

On January 11, the officials seized 1.48 kg gold valued at Rs 72.80 lakh from three women passengers who arrived from Dubai. The gold was seized in three separate cases. Two of the passengers concealed the gold inside undergarments while the third had concealed it in rectum.

On January 10, a total of 442.6 grams of gold valued at Rs 21.70 lakhs was seized from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold in paste form was concealed inside specially stitched pocket of undergarment.

Gold was also seized on January 7 at the Hyderabad airport. Around 330 grams of gold wires with white rhodium coating polish valued at Rs 16.18 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold was hidden inside the metal frame of his bag.