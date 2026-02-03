IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially been designated as the organising institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. According to the official announcement, GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, spread across two consecutive weekends. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at designated centres across India and selected international locations. To efficiently manage the large number of candidates and multiple subject papers, the exam will be organised in two sessions each day:

Forenoon session: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Afternoon session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

All sessions will follow Indian Standard Time (IST).

IIT Guwahati, as the organising institute, is responsible for the end-to-end coordination of GATE 2026. This includes releasing the official notification, managing the online application process through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), finalising the paper-wise and shift-wise schedule, issuing admit cards, conducting the examination, and declaring results. The institute works in collaboration with other IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to ensure transparency, accuracy, and smooth execution of the exam.

The paper-wise schedule allocates different subject papers to specific dates and sessions, allowing candidates to plan their preparation and logistics in advance. Admit cards are expected to be released in January 2026, while the GATE 2026 results are likely to be announced in March 2026, followed by the availability of scorecards.

With IIT Guwahati at the helm, candidates can expect a well-organised, fair, and secure examination process. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official GATE 2026 website for updates, detailed schedules, instructions, and announcements to stay fully informed throughout the examination cycle.