Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Feb 3, 2026: Daily Rewards Revealed

The company releases these Free Fire Max redemption codes for Indian server occasionally. Some of these free fire max redeem codes offer valuable cosmetics and diamonds. If you follow us and redeem these codes on time you can grab these rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes consists of alphanumeric characters and are between 12-16 characters long. Each redeem code contains specific Free Fire MAX diamonds, bundles, skins, characters and Voucher as rewards. Once you redeem a code, it cannot be redeemed again on the same account. Redeem codes have an expiration date so the sooner you redeem an active code, the better.

FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F

F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5

FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A

FJI4GFE45TG56HG5

FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E

FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I

FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A

FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L

FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S

We have got a new batch of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for the Indian server that contains 30 codes. Players can get rewards such as premium outfits, weapon skins, gloo wall skins, loot crates and much more when they redeem these codes. To redeem these codes players have to visit the official Garena rewards website. Note that these codes may expire anytime.

Players have to visit the official Garena reward redemption website to redeem these Free Fire Max redeem codes. Then they have to login using the Facebook, Google, twitter, VK, or Apple ID account. After that users have to enter the code in the given text box and click redeem.