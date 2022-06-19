Good response to Rachabanda drive: Congress

Mahabubnagar: The Congress party's Rachabanda programme held in Tankara village in Hanwada mandal in the district received a good response from the public on Sunday.

The Congress leaders explained the salient points of the Warangal Declaration to the farmers and the villagers. They promised that if the Congress party came to power, the poor, the farmers and the tenant farmers would be benefited the most.

Abdul Siraj Khadri, TPCC secretary and Mahabubnagar district in-charge, said that the party leaders were reaching out to people across the district, spreading awareness about the salient features of the Congress party's declaration for the farmers. He said there was a good response from the people to their campaign.

The leaders were fanning out to visit every village and make the people aware of a better deal for the farmers and the downtrodden in the State. If voted to power, the Congress party would implement a number of welfare programmes covering the entire spectrum of the society, improving livelihoods and paving way for better prosperity of the people.

The Congress government would pay Rs 15,000 per acre every year to the tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 per annum to MGNREGS workers and introduce revolutionary farming practices to better the lot of farmers. Besides, compensation would be provided instantly in the event of crop damages due to drought, floods or any other natural calamity, said Khadri. The poor would be provided assigned lands along with legal rights to sell the lands to meet any contingency.

Senior leaders who took part in the programme included Sajeeve Muduraj, Chadrasekhar, Venkataiah, Yerpula Nagarau, Kanchimi Laxman, Shabber, Ramkrishna, Gangireddy, Jodu Ramanjaneilu and Vemula Krishnaiah.