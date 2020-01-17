Good work done by KCR will fetch votes for TRS: G Jagadish Reddy

Miryalaguda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy hoped that development done by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the State in the last six years would help the TRS win the municipal elections. On Friday, along with local MLA N Bhaskar Rao, he took part in the election campaign rally taken out in Miryalaguda town.



Addressing the people, he urged them to support TRS candidates in municipal elections for bright future of the town as the party was in power in the State. He advised the voters not to fall in the trap of opposition parties false promises'. In this rally, party leader Takkllapally Ravinder Rao, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Gutha Jitender Reddy, ZPTC Tippana Vijayasimha Reddy, Chintareddy Srinivas Reddy, party town president Tirunagar Bhargava, party candidates, local leaders and supporters took part.