  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

GOs for Rs 4,700 cr issued to win bypoll

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender greets the people at an election meeting at Jammikunta on Monday
x

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender greets the people at an election meeting at Jammikunta on Monday

Highlights

TRS govt setting a record in country for bypoll expenses: Eatala

Karimnagar: Huzurabad by-election is the only election in the country where around Rs 4700 crore worth GOs were issued by the ruling party to win the election, alleged BJP leader Eatala Rajender Carrying out his election campaign at Jammikunta on Monday, along with BJP leaders Rajeshwar Rao, Mohan Rao, Narsing Rao and others, he said if the election was conducted in a fair and just manner, TRS party would lose its deposit.

"CM KCR is a selfish man who speaks and respects people and gives sops only when he needs someone's support. Minister T Harish Rao is being hated and lost respect among the public for his cheap politics," he said.

The BJP candidate noted that Huzurabad people were inspired by heroic figures like Veera Shivaji, Chakali Ailamma and Doddi Komaraiah.

The TRS leaders were making all kinds of false propaganda to defeat the BJP but the people were with the party, he asserted.

He appealed to the voters to support him in the by-election and assured to strive for their welfare.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X