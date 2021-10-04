GOs for Rs 4,700 cr issued to win bypoll

Karimnagar: Huzurabad by-election is the only election in the country where around Rs 4700 crore worth GOs were issued by the ruling party to win the election, alleged BJP leader Eatala Rajender Carrying out his election campaign at Jammikunta on Monday, along with BJP leaders Rajeshwar Rao, Mohan Rao, Narsing Rao and others, he said if the election was conducted in a fair and just manner, TRS party would lose its deposit.

"CM KCR is a selfish man who speaks and respects people and gives sops only when he needs someone's support. Minister T Harish Rao is being hated and lost respect among the public for his cheap politics," he said.

The BJP candidate noted that Huzurabad people were inspired by heroic figures like Veera Shivaji, Chakali Ailamma and Doddi Komaraiah.

The TRS leaders were making all kinds of false propaganda to defeat the BJP but the people were with the party, he asserted.

He appealed to the voters to support him in the by-election and assured to strive for their welfare.