Goshamahal BRS MLA candidate canvasses in Jambagh Division

BRS Goshamahal candidate Shri Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal held a Padayatra and door to door Canvassing Program in Jambagh Division, Hindi Nagar with a large number of Party Leaders , Soldiers, support and Families of Goshamahal Constituency.

People Gathered in Large Numbers showered flowers and welcomed in their Houses Offering Tea and assured for Hat Trick Winning CM KCR for the Third term in Upcoming elections.