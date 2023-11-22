Live
- Cong synonymous with welfare: Naini
- Don’t trust strangers, Errabelli tells voters
- Sajjala alleges collection of people’s data by TDP
- Independent candidate Barrelakka alias Shirisha’s brother attacked
- Dark days for Telangana if Congress comes to power: KTR
- PL Strategy Report: India Strategy - Taking headwinds in stride
- Goshamahal BRS MLA candidate canvasses in Jambagh Division
- Pawan Kalyan to begin his election in Telangana today
- Govt generating more revenue from coastal area: MP
- PL Stock Report: Fine Organic Industries (FINEORG IN) - Company Update – Weak demand in eurcamide to cloud earnings - HOLD
Just In
Goshamahal BRS MLA candidate canvasses in Jambagh Division
Highlights
BRS Goshamahal candidate Shri Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal held a Padayatra and door to door Canvassing Program in Jambagh Division, Hindi Nagar with a...
BRS Goshamahal candidate Shri Nand Kishore Vyas Bilal held a Padayatra and door to door Canvassing Program in Jambagh Division, Hindi Nagar with a large number of Party Leaders , Soldiers, support and Families of Goshamahal Constituency.
People Gathered in Large Numbers showered flowers and welcomed in their Houses Offering Tea and assured for Hat Trick Winning CM KCR for the Third term in Upcoming elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS