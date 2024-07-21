Government aims to project Hyd as cosmopolitan city: CM

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the State government has envisaged plans to develop Musi river as a beautiful tourist destination on the lines of Thames river in London, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the river development project will help attract an increased number of tourists in the next five years.

CM emphasised that the government plans to promote and project the State capital as a cosmopolitan city and new initiatives will open the way for fresh investments. While inaugurating the Gopanpally flyover on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the government took a decision for the Musi project and the works at the cost of Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the specific project will start soon.

As part of transforming Hyderabad as cosmopolitan city, he said that the present government has established a new system called HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) to address civic issues and disaster management in Hyderabad city. “Government is committed to promote Hyderabad as a cosmopolitan city.

Musi which has turned into a polluted water channel and is emanating foul smell will be transformed to attract maximum tourists from across the world in the next five years. Musi Riverfront Development project will be remembered forever as the project of the people’s government,” he said.