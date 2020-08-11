Government determined to develop villages: Minister Koppula Eshwar

Karimnagar: The government is working hard with the main aim of village development present across the State, said Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar.



On Monday, along with MP B Venkatesh Netha, ZP Chairman P Madhu and Peddapalli MLA D Manohar Reddy, the Minister inaugurated MPDO office newly constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore in Sultanabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Eshwar said after the formation of Telangana State, the government reorganised districts with the intention of bringing the administration near the people and with introducing new Panchayat Raj Act, it handed over the responsibilities to village panchayats along with sanctioning funds.

In the united Andhra Pradesh, several villages present in Telangana region faced a lot of problems but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao resolved all those issues after the separate State formation. Within six months, the problem of electricity was

resolved and supplying 24 hours of uninterrupted power to

the farming sector and the people are enjoying the results of it, he said.

To solve the problem of drinking water in villages, the government has taken Mission Bhagiratha project, which is giving reaping fruits now. After solving power and drinking water problems, the CM focused on maintenance of sanitation and greenery in villages and is striving hard to provide all the basic facilities in the villages, the Minister told.

Eshwar also said that the government is determined for the establishment of burial grounds and dump yards in every village. For protecting saplings planted under Haritha Haram programme, tractors and tankers are provided to village panchayats. For preventing coronavirus spread in villages, KCR is sanctioning funds even in these hard times, he added.

By introducing Palle Pragathi, sanitation and clean village programmes were taken up and weeds and unwanted plants were removed, pits and vacant lands were cleaned. Local public

representatives must play a

key role in protecting the planted saplings and also maintenance

of the villages clean and neat,

he ordered.

Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha said the State government is taking perfect steps for preventing the spread of coronavirus in the State. Steps are being taken for providing treatment in village hospitals for corona patients and for conducting tests in all Primary Health Centres. Around 99 per cent of people are recovering from Covid-19 and only one percent are seriously affected.

There is no need to panic as the death rate in the State is very less compared to other States in the country, he said.

Government Chief Whip Bhanu Prasad Rao, District Collector Bharati Hollikeri, Additional Collector Kumar Deepak, Sultanabad MPDO Santosh, and MPP Balaji Rao were present along with others.