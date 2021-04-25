Government doing injustice to 75% private teachers: Recognized Schools Parirakshana Samiti

Jagtial: The Convener of Recognized Schools Parirakshana Samiti (RSPS), Chukka Ganga Reddy alleged that the State government is doing injustice to 75 percent teachers and staff of private schools by providing benefits to only 25 percent teachers.

He conducted a press meet and explained about the failure of State government in providing a scheme to the private teachers here in Jagtial district on Saturday.

Speaking to the media persons, Chukka Ganga Reddy alleged that when thousands of private teachers and staff went round to the offices to get enroll their names to avail the benefit announced by the State government, the officials did not show any interest due to which many of them did not enroll their names in the list. Moreover, the government announced the deadline for submission of applications up to April 15 online and closed the site by mid afternoon on April 15. Apart from that higher officials forget to enter the details of Pre-primary schools online because thousands of private teachers faced a loss, he added.

In Jagtial there are 397 private schools and 632 schools buses are functioning. Around 8,000 teaching and 2,200 non-teaching staff is working in private schools. But, the officials handed over Rs 2,000 and 25 kg of rice to only 2,765 members. Thousand of private teachers also played a key role during the separation of Telangana but they were betrayed in the newly formed Telangana State by the TRS government. The public representatives who are showing interest in giving poses while distributing the rice are not showing the same to exert pressure on the government for providing the scheme to the real beneficiaries. He demanded the government to include teaching and non-teaching staff working in private degrees and PG and technical educational institutions along with sanctioning of schemes to all the teachers and staff working in private schools without keeping any restrictions.

The members of the association Duda Chiranjeevi and Yelleswharam Gouri Shankar were present.