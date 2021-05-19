Government gives exemption to petrol bunks in the Second Phase of lockdown in Telangana

The Telangana government has completely exempted petrol banks from the ongoing lockdown in Telangana. The government has taken this decision keeping in view other needs including agriculture. It issued orders on Wednesday allowing petrol banks to open during normal hours in rural and urban areas. Currently, the demand for vehicles is high in the wake of the cuts and the move to grain outlets. The latest decision was made for their fuel needs.

In addition, the government has made it clear that the exemption is because of the requirements for procurement of grain and transportation to mills. It is learned that petrol banks along national highways have already been given a complete exemption from lockdown. The exemption will also apply to petrol banks located in cities and towns. The fuel problem is also coming to emergency service vehicles that are exempt during the day at the lockdown. Fuel is not available at all other times as petrol banks are limited to 6 to 10 am. This will also make it easier for them.



Yesterday night CM KCR has announced that the lockdown in the state is extended to 30th May. He spoke to all the ministers on the phone on Tuesday and sought their views. After gathering the views of all the cabinet ministers, the CM decided to extend the KCR lockdown till May 30.



KCR also directed the CS Somesh Kumar to release GO. He also cancelled the cabinet meeting which was scheduled on the 20th of May as ministers will be busy at the field level in the districts as part of corona control programs and monitoring of medical services.

