Government Hands Over Dharani Portal Management to NIC for Three Years

Hyderabad: Telangana government has transferred the responsibility of managing land records to the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The NIC will now oversee the operations of the Dharani portal, which is the state’s integrated land records management system, for the next three years.

The decision to hand over the portal’s management to NIC comes as part of efforts to streamline and ensure transparency in land record maintenance. NIC, a premier government technology organisation, will be responsible for the portal’s technical operations, ensuring data accuracy, and facilitating smoother services for citizens.

Dharani, which plays a crucial role in property registration and land record management in Telangana, has been at the centre of various reforms aimed at eliminating land disputes and improving record-keeping efficiency. The Telangana government’s decision to entrust NIC with this responsibility is expected to bring in greater technological expertise and improve user experience.

With NIC taking over, the state hopes to further enhance the reliability and security of the Dharani portal, benefiting landowners and the public.