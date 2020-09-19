Government muffling voices questioning leaders: Congress

Miryalaguda (Nalgonda): DCC president K Shankar Naik alleged that the State government is muffling the voices of the leaders, who question it.

Miryalaguda police on Friday arrested Congress leaders while they were leaving to Hyderabad for to participate in 'Chalo Assembly' programme on farmers' issues and shifted them to One Town police station.

Speaking on the occasion, Shankar Naik criticised that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been betraying the farmers with his magical words. The government failed to provide crop insurance and crop loan waiver and rescue the farmers, who lost crops due to cyclone, he added. Stating that the TRS government didn't paid compensation to crop loss since it came to power in the State, he alleged that the government was arresting the leaders, who question it.

The DCC president demanded the government to waive off crop loans in a single go and immediate payment of crop insurance.

Congress Kisan cell leader Mudireddy Narsi Reddu, town president N Venu Gopal Reddy, councillors K Srinivas, Johny, D Shekar Reddy, Srinivas, Nagu Naik, Challa Venkanna and others were arrested by the police.