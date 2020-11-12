Government playing with farmers lives with crop regulation policy: BJP

Karimnagar: The TRS government is playing with the lives of farmers, who were cultivating after facing lot of problems, without paying minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, alleged former minister and BJP State leader Enugala Peddi Reddy.

BJP leaders along with farmers staged Rythu Deeksha demanding the government to fix MSP of Rs 2,500 for the fine variety of rice, at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, E Peddi Reddy alleged that the State government by keeping restrictions in cultivation of crops in the name of new agriculture policy, forced them to cultivate the crops, which the government suggests. The innocent farmers following the government's orders cultivated fine variety of rice, but crops were damaged with insects and pests' attack and with the recent heavy rains.

'Now the government without fixing MSP for the produce was trying to cheat farmers and keeping unnecessary restrictions to purchase paddy from the farmers. Without farmers, there is no kingdom and if there is no kingdom, there will be no King. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao must remember this,' he pointed out.

Peddi Reddy stated that the State government directing the farmers which crop they should cultivate is not correct.

Farmers after investing huge amounts are not getting expected returns and the TRS government is responsible for this situation in the State, he criticised. The government must take necessary steps to help the farming sector immediately and it must fix MSP of Rs 2,500 for fine variety of rice and must purchase it without keeping restrictions, Peddi Reddy demanded.

Later, BJP leaders submitted a representation to the Collectorate staff as the Collector was attending meeting in another region.

