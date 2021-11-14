Government spending Rs 100 cr on 12,000 dialysis patients in Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao said the government was spending Rs 100 crore on attending to 12,000 dialysis patients in 43 government hospitals across the State.

Addressing as a chief guest on the occasion of achieving one million dialysis mark by Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust (BMJRFT) on Saturday, he said 150 kidney transplants were done free in a year in government hospitals.

"We had three dialysis centres before Telangana was formed; but after we came to power, we took the number to 43," informed Rao.

The trust, which made a moderate beginning in 2009 by providing 16 dialysis in a month to 500 now is the biggest-ever in the city. Besides, it has achieved a world record by performing one million dialysis in the last 12 years at a subsidised price of Rs 300 per session as against Rs 1,200-3,000 charged by corporate.

The Minister lauded the trust for helping many with dialysis. Responding to PC Parakh, trust chairman, about its issues, he promised to resolve all after a meeting within a week between the trust representatives and government officials.

Earlier, Parekh requested the Minister to look into issues like revising rates of Aarogyasri, speed up release of payments to trust.

Harish Rao replied that he would take up the issues with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao about request for land to set up a hospital. "Water is one among the few other reasons because of which people become diabetic. This issue was addressed and resolved by the government through the Mission Bageerath", he said. Rao unveiled a commemorative souvenir.