Government spreading forest, green cover in Telangana

Adarsh Nagar: Telangana state is fast developing in forest area expansion and green cover, forest and environment minister A Indrakaran Reddy said on Sunday. He stressed the need to protect nature through a green drive for a safe environment.

To mark the International Forest Day, the minister exhorted the people to protect the environment and forest by planting saplings. It is the responsibility of each and every person to plant saplings he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao turned Telangana into a green area by continuous Haritha Haram programs, the minister said. We need to protect nature to be safe and get purified water and air by planting saplings in our areas, the minister said.

He appealed to the people to ensure that the plants are grown in their premises as part of the green drive of the government. The KCR government gave priority to forest cover and expansion of greenery, he said.

The State of Telangana has increased its cover by about 6 per cent. This can be attributed to continuous efforts by the government and officials and staff, he said. There is a need for 33 per cent of green cover to overcome the problem of rains, environment and air pollution and water contamination.

The Minister stressed the need for the clean environment through greenery which is possible through people participation. The government hopes that the people will follow world forest day to increase greenery and remain safe and secured, he added.