Government to set up 475 additional KGBVs in Telangana: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Telangana government will set up 475 additional Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) and 194 model schools in the state, said Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

During the question and answer session in the assembly, the minister said that the government is planning to set up some more KGBVs in the state. She also said that the government is yet to take a call on the upgrade the KGBVs while the model schools are working till intermediate.

"We are constantly assessing and providing infrastructure in KGBV and the model schools also have adequate infrastructure," said the minister. A total of 1,10,000 girls are studying in KGBV, the minister added.