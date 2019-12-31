Governor Bandaru Dattatreya attends Ramulu Memorial Meet in Gadwal

Gadwal: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visited Gadwal district on Monday and took part in the memorial meet of Boravelli Ramulu, a social activist from Gadwal. Earlier, he was welcomed by former minister and senior party leader DK Aruna at a function hall in Jemmichedu village in Gadwal. Ramulu, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Gadwal, Tahsildar Manjula and members from Madasi, Madari and Kuruva Association from Gadwal district attended the meeting.



Speaking on the occasion, Bandaru Dattatreya said, "Education is the key for success of all sections of people. With education, any person from any community can reach the pinnacle and achieve great heights in life. Boravelli Ramulu was a teacher and he provided not only education to the students, but at the same time he also grew to greater heights and became a great social reformer who led the communities of Madasi, Madari and Kuruva towards education and development through constant awareness. Irrespective of communities, today we are remembering the great social reformer because of his great deeds and today it is time for us all to take him as a role model and travel his path to achieve a better society," observed Dattatreya.