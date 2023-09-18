Governor, CM extend festive greetings

Hyderabad: TelanganaGovernor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended festive greetings and wishes to all the citizens of the State and others on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

The Governor stated that devotees pray to Lord Ganesha to eliminate obstacles to their prosperity in all endeavours. It is customary to offer initial prayers to Lord Vigneswara before starting any work for its successful completion. She prayed and wished that “Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, will clear all the hurdles in our path to unity, peace, progress and prosperity of our State and the country”.

The Chief Minister said that the Ganesh festival is sacred for Hindus who offer prayers to the Deity with fervour. Devotees worship Lord Ganesh and celebrate the festival by chanting ‘Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha. Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada’ for rightness.

KCR suggested that people should participate in spiritual and cultural activities with devotion and celebrate Ganpati Navratri with unity and joy so that tranquillity and brotherhood prevail.

He said, that with the blessings of Lord Ganesh, the State overcomes many hurdles and makes rapid progress in all fields and is setting an example for other states.

The CM prayed that the development programmes taken up by the State government would continue uninterrupted with the blessings of the deity and that people lead happy and peaceful lives.

The Chief Minister said that the government took strong measures to ensure that all the people do not face any problems during Navratri and Ganesh idols immersion programme.