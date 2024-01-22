Live
- Chinese hurting India via loan app scams: Cyber expert
- What happened at Ayodhya from 1526 to 2024
- Lord Hanuman has sent this invitation, says Chiranjeevi at Ayodhya
- Man Arrested for Facebook Post on Ayodhya Ram Mandir
- It is AP’s fate to have mafia don like Kakani as Minister: Somireddy
- Young Kuchipudi prodigy from Telangana to be conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today
- New Gen AI model to help explain human memory, imagination
- Journo awarded posthumously for his fiction ‘The Misfit’
- 16 teams to participate in National School Band competition on R-Day
- Technozion concludes on a high note
Just In
Governor Dattatraya praises UDAN scheme at Wings India 2024
Highlights
The Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatraya, appreciated the UDAN scheme of the Government of India and hoped that many more remote districts of the country could be connected by air under the scheme.
Hyderabad: The Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatraya, appreciated the UDAN scheme of the Government of India and hoped that many more remote districts of the country could be connected by air under the scheme.
He was addressed as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of Wings India 2024, Asia's largest Civil Aviation Expo on Sunday.
He also wished that air travel would become more affordable and accessible to the common people of the country. Interacting with the Saarang team of the Indian Air Force, he complemented the Saarang team and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. He said more aircraft should be developed and produced in India.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS