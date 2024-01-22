Governor Dattatraya praises UDAN scheme at Wings India 2024

Hyderabad: The Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatraya, appreciated the UDAN scheme of the Government of India and hoped that many more remote districts of the country could be connected by air under the scheme.

He was addressed as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of Wings India 2024, Asia's largest Civil Aviation Expo on Sunday.

He also wished that air travel would become more affordable and accessible to the common people of the country. Interacting with the Saarang team of the Indian Air Force, he complemented the Saarang team and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. He said more aircraft should be developed and produced in India.