Governor Dr. Tamilsai Intervenes to Secure Gold Medal for PG Student Ahead of OU Convocation

Hyderabad: State Governor and Chancellor of Osmania University Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan's timely intervention on Sunday ensured a postgraduate M.Sc student of the university gets due recognition for her hard work.

Dr Tamilisai is always at the forefront of reaching out to the students of various state universities and trying to address their issues through the Chancellor's Connect programme. This time, Dr Tamilisai, a medical doctor turned governor, responded to the reports of Osmania University's inability to award a gold medal to Vishnu Vachana, the top achiever in Postgraduate Genetics studies, due to the lack of sponsorship.

A Raj Bhavan communique on Sunday said, "The Governor was deeply moved by this matter. Impressed by Ms Vishnu Vachana's remarkable accomplishments in the field of Genetics and took immediate action."





Murapaka Vishnu Vachana, a research scholar at CCMB Hyderabad

To ensure young talent goes without recognition, she reached out to Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, and Suchitra Ella, Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL). The Hyderabad-based company that had come up with Covaxin, a whole inactivated virus-based COVID-19 vaccine developed with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) in India's fight against COVID-19. Her appeal found a warm reception. Dr. Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella generously offered to sponsor the gold medal for "the Genetics Topper at Osmania University," the Chancellor said.



The Chancellor said, "Thanks to this benevolent contribution, Ms. Vishnu Vachana will be presented with the prestigious Gold Medal during the upcoming Convocation on October 31, 2023."

Further, this philanthropic gesture exemplifies Bharat Biotech's steadfast commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the scientific community, she added.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan extends appreciation to Dr. Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella for their prompt response to her appeal and their unwavering dedication to advancing genetic sciences and fostering excellence among our young scholars.