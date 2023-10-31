Governor expresses shock over attack on Medak MP

Hyderabad: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed shock over the attack on Medak MP and BRS Dubbak MLA candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy during an election campaign in Surampalli of Doulthabadmandal. She said on Monday that “Violence has no place in democracy, and such incidents are a threat to the democratic process.”

Further, “I direct the Director General of Police to take stringent measures to investigate and ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period.” It is essential to maintain a peaceful and secure environment for free and fair elections, and she wished for Reddy’s speedy recovery.