Governor inaugurates Gymnasium at EFLU

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, inaugurated the Gymnasium for foreign students at the university on Thursday.

"The facility is a good recreation centre for the students and physical well-being is absolutely necessary for excelling in academics," felt the Governor. Referring to the need of physical activity, she said that exercising should become a habit which will act as a stress-buster and in reinforcing the mind. Appreciating the University's initiative, she remarked that the gymnasium is well-equipped and wished that good number of students take advantage of this facility. The Governor related that this initiative is in sync with the Central Government's recent initiative of "Fit India" and felt sure that the students would attain their physical fitness goals.

The Vice-Chancellor informed that the University has earned great renown for being a teacher training institute since its inception. He that the EFL University through an understanding with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, offers training in English language proficiency to the foreign students. The Vice-Chancellor briefed that currently there are sixty-six international participants from forty-eight countries and the Ministry entrusted the University with the responsibility of designing and organizing International Training Programmes (ITP). "The curriculum for the foreign students is designed on the basis of both on-site, face-to-face mode for both Proficiency courses and Need-based courses," the Vice-Chancellor said. On the bilateral cooperative programmes under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), the Vice-Chancellor explained that the University has offered 03 courses under Progress to Proficiency and 14 Need-based Courses during the last year.

Prof. Suresh Kumar drew the attention of the Governor to the unique programme launched at the EFLU under the name of University Social Responsibility (USR). The USR is run along the lines of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and strives to bring the university's tremendous resources to the general public. In a knowledge-based, globalizing world, they can be few contributions to match. By sharing these resources with other nations, India is developing and adding to her soft-power. This will win us great goodwill and friendship with other countries.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that many students of ITP have come back to India for further studies at the EFLU and other universities. The University is justly proud of this to the motherland. There are also other foreign students under scholarships from Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and self-financing scholars who have benefitted from the EFLU's experience. These former students of ours are working all over the world in prime positions. Their abilities and confidence have propelled them further in their lives. The Governor was impressed by these achievements and wished the University all the best.

Earlier, the Governor had a group picture with the Vice-Chancellor, administrative and academic deans and teacher-administrators, and all the non-teaching staff of the University. A tree was planted at the administrative building and there on the Governor proceeded to inaugurate the gymnasium. All the members of faculty, teacher administrators, and foreign students were present on the occasion.