Governor presents Democracy Awards to Collectors, PR employees

Hyderabad: Indian democracy and election system are great in the world, observed Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday. She presented Democracy Awards to some District Collectors and Panchayat Raj employees for their performance in conducting elections in a peaceful manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the Election Commission officials for their challenging work of holding polls. "Ours is a great country, which is the biggest democracy in the world", she noted.

Getting nostalgic, Tamilisai said she had right for vote in South Chennai before becoming the Governor of Telangana. Though there were educated people, poll percentage was just 49 in Chennai by then.

However in Telangana, our election officials are capable of holding peaceful polls which saw about 90 per cent polling in recent times", the Governor said and asked the Election officials to give thorough training to their staff for smooth and transparent polls, which is a challenging job.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy and officials were present at the awards function held at Taramati Baradari here.