Governor Tamilisai felicitates JNTUH alumni

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated eminent 20 alumni of JNTUH on Friday.These distinguished alumni were honored with gold medals and certificates of appreciation.

Governor lauded JNTUH for its remarkable effort in building a strong alumni network across the globe. She further encouraged other universities to follow JNTU's path and implement similar initiatives to connect with and celebrate their alumni contributions.

The programme was attended by vice-chancellors of all 14 state universities, along with JNTU alumni from India and abroad.