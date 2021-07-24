Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asks Red Cross to be on vigil to help flood-affected

Saifabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has directed the functionaries and volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) to be on high alert and help the flood-affected people in the State.

Interacting with the Raj Bhavan officials and the IRCS district units through a video conference from Puducherry on Friday, she expressed concern over the loss of property and crops and inundation of low-lying areas due to heavy rain in districts.

She instructed the Raj Bhavan officials to coordinate with the State Government in extending relief activities to the needy through IRCS. Dr Tamilisai suggested that all IRCS district units to establish control rooms and coordinate relief activities in the rain- affected areas.

She emphasised on the need to distribute medicines, food, blankets, utensils and other essentials to the needy. "The Health officials need to monitor and contain the spread of diseases like dengue, malaria and monitor the Covid situation," she added.

The Governor emphasised on coordinated efforts with the government agencies in rescue activities, relief distribution, providing shelter and extending all possible help to the flood-affected people.

Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan explained the rainfall percentages and flood situation across the State. Functionaries of IRCS Madan Mohan Rao, Vijay Kumar, Vijay Babu, Srinivas and Arun appraised the Governor of their services in rain-hit areas. The Joint Secretaries and other senior officials of the Raj Bhavan were also present.