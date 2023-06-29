Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR extend Eid greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted Muslims on the occasion of Bakrid.



In a message the Governor said, “I extend my heartfelt wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Bakrid festival. Wishing all the Muslims of Telangana a blessed Bakrid (Eid Ul Adha) with happiness, peace and good health!” She said, “The Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, and supreme devotion. It holds a special place in Islamic faith, representing the values of sharing, charity, reverence, and assisting the needy.”

The Chief Minister said that Bakrid festival conveys the message to the world that the wellbeing of society will be accomplished only when people are ready to make sacrifices for the common good and the sacrifices will be significant only when the benefits are shared equally among all the people.

KCR said that the Telangana state is being governed by giving equal respect to all religious beliefs and traditions. “Telangana is continuing the spiritual tradition by safeguarding ‘Ganga Jamuni Tahzeeb’ so that people of all communities will live together peacefully.” KCR wished that the mercy of the Almighty Allah be upon all the people and all people prosper with peace and happiness.