Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in slugfest over varsities job board

Hyderabad: The issue of setting up of a Common Recruitment Board to fill the vacancies in the State-owned Universities is snowballing into a political slugfest between Raj Bhavan and Telangana Government.

While Raj Bhavan sources said that they had sent a letter from the Governor asking the Education Minister and officials concerned to come for discussion on the issue, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday said that she did not receive any letter from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. The minister said there was no truth in reports that the Governor had summoned her to Raj Bhavan to discuss the issue. She said that the Assembly had adopted a bill to constitute the board to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff in all Universities by a single board. At present the universities were recruiting staff separately by following their own norms and regulations, she said.

She alleged that the Raj Bhavan officials were misleading people by giving false statements. She suggested the officials maintain dignity and stop spreading false information. Meanwhile, the government reviewed the status of the adopted bill and decided to implement the new act as per the official procedure if the Governor turned down the chance to give her nod for a second time.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan authorities clarified that the Governor had sent letters to the Education Minister as well UGC (University Grants Commission) by raising some objections on the constitution of the board. The Governor also questioned the state government for not filling the vacancies for years.