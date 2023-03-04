Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan -govt tussle goes on

Hyderabad: It appears that the truce that was witnessed between the KCR government and the Governor on the eve of the Budget Session of the Assembly is not being carried forward.

Some ministers and BRS leaders are continuing to make comments against Governor Tamilisai Sundararajan alleging that she was continuing to sit over the Bills and other proposals sent to her by the state government.

The state government even approached the Supreme Court seeking direction that she clears the pending files. This is an unusual act by any government. The only recent precedent is that of Tamil Nadu government which had knocked on the doors of the apex court.

Interestingly, a day after the TS government approached the Supreme Court, the Governor on Friday tweeted saying, "[email protected] CS, Raj Bhavan is nearer than Delhi. Assuming office as CS you didn't find time to visit Raj Bhavan officially. No protocol! No courtesy call even for courtesy sake. Friendly official visits and interactions would have been more helpful which you don't even intend."

The Governor is miffed that Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari did not even show the courtesy of calling on her. It may be mentioned here that Shanti Kumari assumed office on January 11.

Following her tweet, the Governor was trolled on the social media platform for not signing the Bills by the BRS leaders. The BRS leaders questioned the Governor for pending Bills and creating trouble for the state government to execute the decisions taken.