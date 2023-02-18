  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greets people on Maha Sivaratri

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
x

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Highlights

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of the Maha Sivaratri festival on Friday

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of the Maha Sivaratri festival on Friday. "Maha Sivaratri, the night of wakefulness signifies the Night of Awakening.

It is one of the most important festivals for the millions of devotees of the most compassionate god "Lord Shiva".

The Maha Sivaratri, which is believed to have cosmic importance is observed with fervour and devotion," the Governor said in her message on Friday. The Governor hoped that this auspicious occasion would inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity, and brotherhood in all.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X