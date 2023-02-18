Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greets people on Maha Sivaratri

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of the Maha Sivaratri festival on Friday. "Maha Sivaratri, the night of wakefulness signifies the Night of Awakening.

It is one of the most important festivals for the millions of devotees of the most compassionate god "Lord Shiva".

The Maha Sivaratri, which is believed to have cosmic importance is observed with fervour and devotion," the Governor said in her message on Friday. The Governor hoped that this auspicious occasion would inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity, and brotherhood in all.

