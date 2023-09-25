Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has no moral right to continue in the post

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Monday said that Tamilisai Soundararajan had no moral right to continue as Governor.

The Legislative Affairs Minister took exception to the rejection of MLCs under Governor's quota. Prashanth Reddy alleged that the Tamilisai Soundararajan has been creating conspiracies by turning Raj Bhavan into a political adda. By rejecting the nomination of candidates from BC and ST community the Governor has insulted the leaders from weaker sections. The Governor has rejected the nominations because the candidates were from political background. Everyone knows Tamilisai Soundararajan was president of BJP in Tamil Nadu, was this not a political background, asked the minister. If Tamilisai Soundararajan had moral ethics, she should immediately resign from the post.

The LA Minister said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who advocated implementation of Sarkaria Commission in the appointment of Governor without any political affiliation. The BJP did not care the recommendations of Sarkaria Commission, said Prashanth Reddy.