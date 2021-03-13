Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lauds India's strides

Warangal: 'Dandi March' played an important role in the freedom struggle, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, remembering the freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the Nation.

Addressing a meeting after launching the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations in Warangal on Friday, she hailed the nation's achievements in several fields since the country's independence. She also lauded the nation for making remarkable strides in agriculture. "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is not only an occasion to remember our freedom fighters and cherish our achievements, but it is an occasion to envision and plan for India at 100 years celebrations of independence as envisaged by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Governor said.

As our PM said we did not get the chance to die for the country's freedom, but we have a chance to live for the country's progress. As our glorious past inspires us, let us resolve to build strong, developed and self-reliant India that shows the way to peace, unity, knowledge & prosperity, she added.

The Governor praised India's efforts in supplying COVID-19 vaccines to other countries during these testing times. "India showed new direction to the world developing, producing, and supplying indigenous vaccines to battle the deadly virus," she said. The Governor visited Covid awareness vehicles and advised the people to follow the Covid-19 etiquette.

She said that the biggest success achieved by India in more than seven decades is to remain a sovereign nation that valiantly protected its territorial integrity. It was definitely a challenging task to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Even after getting rid of the foreign rule almost 75 years ago, India fought bitter battles with neighbouring countries to protect our territories – be it with Pakistan which has waged several direct and proxy wars with India or with China, which has been intimidating India since its first offensive in Ladakh in 1962 till its latest aggression in Galwan Valley. And India bravely fought back every time and emerged victorious, she added.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MPs Pasunuri akar, Banda Prakash, MLA Nannapuneni Narnder and Gunda Prakash Rao were among others present.