Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lays emphasis on 'Good Friday'

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Thursday, on the occasion of 'Good Friday' on Friday stated that Good Friday is observed by Christians all over the World in memory of crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Governor said "Jesus Christ showed great love towards all human beings and made the ultimate sacrifice for their welfare. On this day, his sacrifices are remembered with solemn hymns and prayers of thanksgiving. Christians throughout the world commemorate Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday. All human beings were shown enormous love by Jesus who made the ultimate sacrifice for their sake. I pray for all people this Good Friday. May Lord always guide all of us through the way".