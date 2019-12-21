Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan praises telangana government for taking steps to save power

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday appreciated the State government for taking steps to reduce power consumption. The Governor exhorted people to conserve power and water for future generations.

She participated in State Energy Conservation Awards programme. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was also present at the event.

Distributing awards to the winners, Tamilisai praised the newly formed State for initiating several welfare schemes and development programmes and occupying first place in the country. She appreciated the use of LED bulbs to save power.

Stressing the need to save power and water, Governor said the Kaleshwaram project was an engineering wonder.

"This is good for pushing farm production through irrigation", she said. She appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Haritha Haram programme for green cover expansion in the State.

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy said that Telangana State was only offering 24-hour power supply to agriculture sector. "In just six months of Telangana formation, we have addressed power crisis," he said.