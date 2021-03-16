Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presents laptop to needy student

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday presented a laptop to a third year student of Pharm-D B Pramod. Responding to his request for a laptop received through her social media account, she invited him to the Raj Bhavan and handed over the laptop, which was procured from the her discretionary grant.



Earlier, in his post through a social media platform, Pramod, a native of Chegur village of Nandigama mandal in Ranga Reddy district, appealed to the Governor to provide him with a laptop to help him continue his studies through online mode too.

Presenting the laptop, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan told the student to come out with flying colours in his studies and make it big in his chosen field. "You need to serve the needy.

Help the deserving and be responsive to the poor and other downtrodden sections while making your own mark in your chosen field. We must give back something to society," she told the beneficiary.

The student, who came along with his father Shekhar Goud and his grandfather Narsimhulu Goud to the Raj Bhavan, was visibly moved by her gesture. He said that he would pursue his studies with all sincerity, with renewed motivation and live up to the expectations of the Governor.

"I am the son of a small farmer. It was very difficult for my family to buy a laptop for me. Governor Madam has helped me a lot to continue my studies in the online mode too.

I never thought that I would visit Raj Bhavan. Coming to the Raj Bhavan to receive the laptop from the Governor herself is the greatest moment of my life. I am moved by the response and affection shown by the first citizen of the State towards the common citizens.

This is truly inspirational for me to emulate her in whatever the position that I achieve in life," he said.