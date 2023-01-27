Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan writes to Centre over shoddy conduct of R-Day fete by State govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has sent a report to the Centre against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao government's conduct of Republic Day celebrations in a shoddy manner.

The Governor informed the Union Home Ministry in the letter that the Telangana Government did not adhere the High Court directions to hold the celebrations on a grand scale and instead conducted in Raj Bhavan without following a set of rules and guidelines prescribed by the Ministry. She also brought to the notice of the Union Ministry about the skipping of the Chief Minister and State Cabinet members in the celebrations.

Tamilisai was on war path against the State government for not according respect and violation of protocol in the recent days.

The CM, Ministers and BRS leaders also stayed away from attending the 'At home' hosted by Governor in the evening. Chief Secretary Santha Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar, Sunil Sharma and other top officials were present on behalf of State government.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, former Tamil Nadu Governor PS Ram Mohan Rao, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party leaders N Ramchander Rao, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, G Vivek, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Babu Mohan, several MPs, MLAs and Corporators of BJP were present.