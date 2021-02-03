X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's husband gets Covid shot

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajans husband gets Covid shot
x

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's husband gets Covid shot

Highlights

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's husband Dr P Soundararajan got a Covid vaccine shot on Wednesday.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's husband Dr P Soundararajan got a Covid vaccine shot on Wednesday. It is known, the vaccine is being administered to the frontline warriors in the first phase and as a part of it, Dr P Soundarajan got the vaccine as a frontline warrior.

Dr P Soundararajan is a Nephrologist and professor of Nephrology. He has 30 years experience in the field of Nephrology.

Sharing the news on the micro-blogging site Twitter, the governor congratulated her husband for getting the vaccine as a frontline warrior without any hesitancy. "I appeal to other doctors, nurses, paramedics to come forward to get a vaccine to protect yourself and your patients," she tweeted.


Covid vaccine rollout began in Telangana on January 16 with a woman sanitation worker receiving the first dose. So far, more than 1.5 lakh health workers have been vaccinated in Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X