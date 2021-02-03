Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's husband gets Covid shot

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's husband Dr P Soundararajan got a Covid vaccine shot on Wednesday. It is known, the vaccine is being administered to the frontline warriors in the first phase and as a part of it, Dr P Soundarajan got the vaccine as a frontline warrior.

Dr P Soundararajan is a Nephrologist and professor of Nephrology. He has 30 years experience in the field of Nephrology.

Sharing the news on the micro-blogging site Twitter, the governor congratulated her husband for getting the vaccine as a frontline warrior without any hesitancy. "I appeal to other doctors, nurses, paramedics to come forward to get a vaccine to protect yourself and your patients," she tweeted.





Covid vaccine rollout began in Telangana on January 16 with a woman sanitation worker receiving the first dose. So far, more than 1.5 lakh health workers have been vaccinated in Telangana.