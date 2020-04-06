Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan donates Rs 5 lakh to PM CARES fund

Telangana governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan donated Rs 5 lakh to PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) fund to help the government in the fight against coronavirus.

On March 28, 2020 - Governor Tamilisai donated her one month salary to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). She handed over the cheque of Rs 3.5 lakh to Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, M. Jagadeeshwar.

The country has registered 4067 cases so far including 113 fatalities. Around 306 persons discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, around 62 people tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday taking the total count to 334.