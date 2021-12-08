Governor Tamilisai to visit Nalgonda today

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to visit Nalgonda today. She will inaugurate Santoshi Matha temple in Sherbunglow and take part in the pooja and later visit paddy procurement centres in Arjalabavi and Anishetty Duppalapalli.



In the view of centre and FCI's attitude towards the farmers, the farmers association leaders and other public organizations are likely to meet the governor.



Before her visit to Nalgonda, the governor will lay foundation stone for construction of Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission Building in Lakdikapool.

