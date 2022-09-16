Governor Tamilisai toeing BJP line, playing politics

Nalgonda: Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy rued on Thursday some people were playing with people's emotions by terming September 17 either as the Merger Day or as the Liberation Day. He took serious exception to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan making comments on Telangana movement, without any knowledge about the movement. He slammed her depiction of September 17 as the Liberation Day.

He greeted the people on the eve of September 17, the day when Hyderabad province integrated into Indian Union and expressed his pleasure over the celebrations of national unity diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence by the state government.

He criticised the Governor for following the ideology of the BJP and suggested that she should not cause people to lose respect in the Governor system. He stated that it was inappropriate for the central government to hold a meeting at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad to celebrate September 17 as the Liberation Day.

He expressed agony over the BJP-led central government for disrupting the federal system. He expressed anger that the Center was hijacking the rights of the states and causing problems.