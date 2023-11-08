Governor to grace MGU Convocation

Nalgonda: The Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is all set to preside as the Chief Guest at the ‘3rd Convocation of Mahatma Gandhi University’ that is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

The event will see the university confer PhD degrees to 17 scholars in addition to awarding 40 gold medals to outstanding students from various departments.

Other guests include Professor Ramachandram, former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, a native of Nalgonda, who is expected to bring his unique perspective to the celebration.

A statement by the MGU PRO on Tuesday informed that the event will be held at the MGU premises.