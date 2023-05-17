Governor urged to take issue of merging five gram panchayats of Telangana to Centre

Kothagudem: On the appeal by the tribals over issue of merging of five gram panchayats of Telangana with merged with Andhra Pradesh, the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday assured that she would take the issue to the notice of the Central government.



It is to mention here that she arrived Kothagudem and Khammam district and had an interaction session with tribals at Bhadrachalam where the tribals appealed to her to address the issue.

Responding to their appeal the Governor informed that she was aware of the problems being faced by them in the merged gram panchayats. She assured that as the adivasis have given her the responsibility to address the issue, measures would be taken to solve it at the earliest.

The local MLA Podem Veeraiah also appealed over the same and she responded positively over it.

Earlier in the day, the Governor visited Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and had darshan and offered prayers. She also attended the Indian Red Cross Society district meet, it is learnt.