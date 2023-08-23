Governor watching Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon, at BM Birla Planetarium

Hyderabad : Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is watching the Chandrayaan-3 landing from BM Birla Planetarium at Aadarsh Nagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Earlier the CSIR Senior Scientist Satyanarayana said that Chandrayaan-3 will set foot on the moon soon. With this historic moment.. our country will also join the top 4 to touch the surface of the moon.



Failures always teach lessons. We learned a lot from it. Learning lessons from past mistakes, ISRO has taken adequate precautions for soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, he said.

