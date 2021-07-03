Govt. aims to establish self-government in villages: KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday made it clear that the Chief 's aim is to establish self-government in the village that Mahatma Gandhi dreamed of.

He said his government had undertaken rural and urban development programmes with the aim of resolving the problems in the villages and towns and added that greenery and cleanliness should be observed in villages and towns.



Minister KTR on Saturday took part in the Palle Pragati programme held in Vemulawada. He planted a sapling at the municipal office as a part of Harithaharam. Later, the officers and ward councilors on the work to be undertaken as part of the Pattana Pragati Programme.



