Govt appoints 10 IAS officers as SOs to monitor water situation across TS
Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday appointed special officers to coordinate with the district collectors and State level departments to monitor the drinking water situation until the end of July.
The officers appointed should ensure an adequate supply of drinking water to all rural and urban households every day.
The special officers have also been told to make sure they do not apply for leave until July and focus on the work related to the drinking water situation in the districts.
The chief secretary, Santhi Kumari, issued orders appointing the special officers on Wednesday. The government has appointed a total of ten IAS officers for the erstwhile undivided ten districts.
The special IAS officers appointed to the districts include Adilabad, Nirmal - Prashant Jeevan Patil, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Manchiryal - Krishna Aditya, for Karimnagar, Jagityal, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sirisil - RV Karnan, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet - Anita Ramachandran, Nizamabad, Kamareddy – Sharat, for Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Medchal Malkajgiri – Vijayendra, Mahabubnagar, Narayanapet, Vanaparthi, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagar Kurnool - Shruti Ojha, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagama, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Mahabubabad – Gopi, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet - Bharati Hollikeri, for Khammam Bhadradri, Kothagudem- Surendramohan.