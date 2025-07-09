Govt appoints key personnel for med colleges, hosps in TG

Hyderabad: The government on Tuesday appointed administrative officers including principals and superintendents for medical colleges in the State and also taken a decision to promote 44 senior professors as additional directors of Medical Education.

This is a significant decision by the government as it has been taken for the first time after the formation of Telangana. The government issued the GO in this regard on Tuesday. All of them have been appointed as Principals of government medical colleges and Superintendents of teaching hospitals across the state.

The process of promoting 308 people working as associate professors to professors has reached its final stage. In the wake of the completion of the ADME posting process, the government would soon give postings to those promoted as professors, said the official. With these promotions, the problem of shortage of professors and department HODs in all colleges will be solved.

The Health Department has initiated steps to promote about 278 assistant professors to associate professors. Since there was no possibility of direct recruitment for posts like Associate Professor, Professor, Additional DME, these posts are being filled through promotions. The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board had recently issued a notification to directly fill 607 assistant professor posts. In addition, the Finance Department has approved the filling of about 714 more posts. These posts will also be filled soon.

The professors promoted above, have been asked to join the promotion post within a period of 15 days from the date of receipt of the orders of promotion. If they fail to join the new post within the said time limit or evade joining the post by proceeding on leave, they shall forfeit their promotion for the current panel year in terms of Rule 11 (b) of TS State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996. 6. The Director of Medical Education has been asked to take necessary action to relieve the officers with immediate effect, by making internal arrangements.